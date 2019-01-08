Arthur Elrod plunged wholeheartedly into the village’s social life. Palm Springs was such a small, tightly knit community that whatever event he attended he was surrounded by people who either were, or would become, clients. He hosted dinner parties at the Racquet Club, sponsored opening nights at the Palm Springs Playhouse, bought a box for the Easter night performance of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, donated decorative accessories and art to charity galas, designed the staging for a musical benefit at the Riviera, volunteered to help hang the curtains at the Desert Hospital, was a judge for Christmas decorations at Jack Meiselman’s Palm Lane Estates, donated money toward building a new city animal shelter, and placed ads in every social and charity event program. No deed was too small; no sponsorship request was turned down. In 1956 he was elected one of the directors of the Retail Merchants Division of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and chairman of a fund-raising committee.

By the early 1960s Elrod’s look started to become more polished, more layered, and much smoother. The Los Angeles Times Home magazine described it as “cool sophistication and warm hospitality.” No one else captured the relaxed-yet-sophisticated elegance that epitomized Palm Springs living.

The 1960s ushered in many transformative changes. The first happened in 1964 when William C. Raiser joined the firm and a shift, subtle but profound, occurred in its design direction. “Arthur’s style was elegant, very luxurious, smooth,” says Mari Anne Pasqualetti. [who worked there from 1968 to 1970]. “I saw his transition from a more traditional look to a more modern one. He had a wealth of experience from his days at W. & J. Sloane, but with the new studio he seemed to be enjoying a new phase. He loved color. I always thought his design aesthetic at this period was influenced by the arrival of Bill Raiser, who was so enthusiastic about modern design.

Another shift occurred in January 1968, when the firm moved next door into a brand-new studio and offices at 850 N. Palm Canyon Drive. “The interior finishes of the showroom and offices of Arthur, Bill, and Hal were all constructed with rough-sawn wood on the walls and everything was painted white,” says Mari Anne Pasqualetti. “The interior of their offices contained beautiful custom-made carpets designed by Bill and made by Edward Fields in New York. The design of the carpets mirrored the design of their desks, which were finished in a high-gloss glaze, very colorful, extremely sophisticated.”

Budgets were expanding exponentially. Clients all wanted the Elrod look, and finances were rarely an issue. They were building bigger custom homes on bigger lots designed by a new wave of architects and developers. And they were assembling major art and sculpture collections, mostly early twentieth-century and contemporary works by the likes of Picasso, Rothko, Giacometti, Motherwell, and Noland that required more space to display and more custom furnishings to enhance them.

As the 1960s segued into the ’70s, the color palette used by Arthur Elrod Associates, which now consisted of Elrod, Raiser, Broderick, Bob Hammerschmidt, Tracy Thornton, Steve Chase, and Douglas Barnard, exploded with crimson reds, emerald greens, peacock blues, zinnia yellows, burnished bronzes, and jet blacks. It was a saturated color palette always used exuberantly, skillfully, and with great restraint. “Color is not easy to do,” emphasizes Los Angeles designer Brad Dunning. “Other decorators of the period were doing similar work, but no one did it better than Elrod—bold colors that were so ballsy, but he pulled it off. I constantly admire how he could mix things and it never looked vulgar, cheap, or garish. He could do those patterns and bright colors on a par with the best Color Field painters of the time like Kenneth Noland, Ellsworth Kelly, or Frank Stella, but he was doing it in 3-D.”

“I was thinking about his use of color,” adds Brad Dunning. “Those interiors of his and his associates do look somewhat aggressive, foreign, and certainly flamboyant and playful through today’s narrow eyes. Then I was thinking that at that time people were wearing clothes like his interiors and driving up to the houses in cars of those colors. We certainly proceed monochromatically through life now—cars, clothes, interiors. So if people look at those period color-saturated kaleidoscopic Elrod interiors now, they certainly can honestly say they look ‘dated’—they are. But don’t we appreciate period cars and movies, furniture and clothes with much admiration? That might be how we consider those interiors. They are of a time, but they are the best of that time.”

“His design approach was miles ahead of its time,” says Marybeth Norton [who worked there in the early 1970s]. “He was the master of midcentury design, and his circle of friends reinforced this, considering that Raymond Loewy, John Lautner, and A. Quincy Jones would stop by the studio for a chat.” Katherine Hough [who also worked there in the early 1970s] adds, “Arthur was an innovator. He was the first to do recessed indirect lighting, sofas with recessed kick bases, buffets floating on wall panels. He was very interested in meshing lighting with interior architecture. He didn’t just plop furniture down; he integrated the lighting with the furniture and rugs.”