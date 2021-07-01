Just say Cheese!

Pristine says viewers will be introduced to cheeses like Humboldt Fog out of Cypress Gardens, California, paired with a sparkling wine from California, and a blue cheese from the south of France, Bleu d'Auvergne to be matched with a California Cabernet Franc.

“Humboldt Fog is amazing. I love it,” he says. “It's a very kind of lush creamy, like funky goat. And the wine has good carbonation and good acidity. And the bleu cheese is a big cheese together with a big red wine. It's going to be a really, really nice pairing.”

He notes a well-paired wine and cheese happens when both flavors work in unison rather than one dominating the other. “I consume the cheese first,” he describes. “I really digest it; think about the flavors I get from it. Then I consume the wine. Same thing, I really drink the wine. Swirl it in my mouth a little bit. When I get the cheese flavor back after consuming the wine, that's when you know you have a good pair. When the cheese flavor is completely gone, maybe the wine is too much; maybe it's too big. Maybe it's too bold for that cheese, but when the cheese flavor creeps back? That's when you know you have a really good pairing. A little trick of mine.”

Palm Springs Life spoke further with Pristine about his introduction to everything cheese and what has kept him inspired.