The Big Cheese

There’s a study that shows cheese has the same addictive qualities as cocaine,” says Afrim Pristine, the world’s youngest maître fromager and Canada’s preeminent expert on cheese. “That makes me Pablo Escobar.”

The dairy master helms Cheese Boutique in Toronto with his brother Agim. The destination market, opened in 1970, stocks 500 cheeses from around the world, in addition to thousands of other craft grocery items.

“In Canada, we’ve never eaten more cheese than now,” he says. “But we’re much more than a cheese shop, and we always have been.” From the beginning, Cheese Boutique has made it a point to cultivate community. The store was founded by Pristine’s grandfather and father in a European-style neighborhood made up of small shops. There was a butcher, a baker, and a shoemaker, but nobody offered artisan cheese. “My family opened up a cheese shop for the fact that there wasn’t one on the strip. They liked eating it, but that was kind of it.”

Rather unexpectedly, business boomed. In 2000, to accommodate rising demand, the Pristines relocated to their current outpost in an industrial area of Toronto. They now have three cheese-aging rooms along with meat-aging and baking programs. Community outreach and philanthropic work remain important pillars of the business; Cheese Boutique has helped to raise about $1 million for the nearby St. Joseph’s Health Centre, where Pristine was born and now sits on the board.

He studied with some of the world’s top cheese makers, including Luigi Guffanti, Stefano Sarti, and Carl Schilt, and has collaborated with such chefs as Daniel Boulud, David Chang, and Lynn Crawford.

Pristine’s first cookbook, For the Love of Cheese (2018), is a best seller. He consults on shows including Top Chef Canada, MasterChef, and Chopped Canada and is currently in production on his own cheese-meets-travel Food Network Canada show, which he reveals may be filming during his demos at Palm Desert Food & Wine.

“I have a very different love affair with cheese than most because it provided for my family many, many years ago,” Pristine says. “If I can make someone happy with a piece of cheese, my job is done.”