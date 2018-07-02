When Jeff Taylor learned he was HIV-positive in the late 1980s, he assumed, like everyone who was diagnosed during those early years of the disease, that he had received a death sentence.
The popular narratives about people with HIV, shaped by movies like Philadelphia and, more recently, Dallas Buyers Club, have done little to counteract the belief that infection leads to an early death. In fact, the equation of HIV with death is an attitude that is slow in changing, despite evidence — and increasing patient longevity and lifespan — proving otherwise.
Advances in treatment and long-term management mean people with HIV can live happy, productive lives. And like everybody else, they will face a familiar dilemma: aging.
In Greater Palm Springs we might be inclined to refer to gerontology as “the art of aging gracefully,” as so many people move here to do just that. But aging well and maintaining a high quality of life while living with a chronic disease like HIV is an idea that has yet to gain cultural traction. This is problematic, given that by 2020 an estimated 70 percent of people living with HIV will be older than 50 — a phenomenon Taylor calls the “Silver Tsunami.” These individuals are as concerned about living happily and and healthfully into their golden years as anyone else. Given that the area boasts a heavy concentration of retirees, it’s the ideal place to pursue his mission: providing long-term, innovative healthcare solutions for those aging with HIV.
Taylor, like many others living with the virus, is thriving, or, as he describes it, living “normal lives with no consequences.”
As the head of the Coachella Valley Community Research Initiative for Healthy Aging with HIV (CVCRI), Taylor directs community-based research designed to provide health and wellness services to meet the needs of those aging with HIV. This area of medicine, which he calls “a brave new world in gerontology,” has been slow to gain momentum since it emerged about a decade ago, but that’s where Taylor comes in.
By spearheading guided focus groups for Coachella Valley residents, he can help doctors and practitioners know how to respond to their specific needs and concerns. This “patient-centered process” allows for maximum community engagement and helps guide healthcare studies and research priorities, making a direct impact on patient care.
Regardless of whether we live with chronic conditions, all of us worry about staying active, fit, and cognitively robust as we age. However, those living with HIV have concerns that the CVCRI seeks to address. For example, patients who received the earliest available antiviral drugs that have been saving lives since 1996 are also facing neuropathy and other adverse physical effects from the medication’s toxicity, which has lessened over the decades as the drugs have evolved.
Photographs by Nate Abbott
Mental health issues remain a concern for those who “over the course of the [HIV/AIDS] epidemic have lost so many friends,” Jeff Taylor says.
CVCRI has also brought to light issues like the way HIV can “attack the lining of the gut,” destroying necessary biomes and interrupting enzymatic processes, which can cause inflammatory reactions that mimic aging symptoms and/or lead to cardiovascular disease and higher rates of cancer. Still, more studies address the “humpty dumpty syndrome,” skinny arms and legs and a belly of hard visceral fat that is metabolically dangerous, as well as premature memory loss and other cognitive issues that can be a part of life with HIV.
Even with the grants CVCRI has garnered, funding for healthcare studies can be so competitive that it needs an organization specifically for this purpose. Partnerships also become essential. In addition to teaming with researchers at the University of California, Riverside; UCLA; and USC, patients in the Palm Springs area are provided with transportation to San Diego or Los Angeles to participate in studies — an MRI for brain analysis, for example, among other services.
CVCRI’s initiatives caught the attention of the recently established School of Medicine at the University of California, Riverside, which plans to work with the organization to integrate clinicians into the community to address local health challenges. This, Taylor believes, is the only way to adequately address the needs of this growing population.
It’s not only the physical aspect of living with HIV that can become problematic for those who are aging. Although the advent of PrEP — the prophylactic HIV treatment — has reduced the stigma of the virus, as well as the chances of contracting or transmitting it, mental health issues remain a concern for those who “lived through a war” in the disease’s early years — those who “over the course of the epidemic have lost so many friends.” Depression is a normal aspect of aging, but those who have been living with HIV for several decades are also living with survivor syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder that can result from any grievous loss of friends and acquaintances and, in many cases, long-term partners or spouses.
Taylor also talked about the danger of those living and aging who spend time in nursing homes where they might be forcibly re-closeted by potentially homophobic staff. On top of being physically vulnerable, these individuals are often forced to relive the stigma they may have faced in their earlier years.
In order to provide the most comprehensive and targeted healthcare solutions for as many affected people as possible, Taylor for the past 14 years has hosted a monthly HIV education program called Positive Life, where patients share resources, express concerns, and ask for help. This forum allows an open exchange of ideas and personal experiences; individuals can learn from each other rather than be targeted solely by pharmaceutical companies. This collaboration among patients and providers — therapists, social workers, and doctors — is dedicated to ongoing care.
As a growing number of people live long and happy lives with HIV, Taylor hopes we will rethink our healthcare strategies related to keeping people healthy and vital, regardless of age or HIV status. A brave new world, indeed.