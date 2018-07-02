CVCRI has also brought to light issues like the way HIV can “attack the lining of the gut,” destroying necessary biomes and interrupting enzymatic processes, which can cause inflammatory reactions that mimic aging symptoms and/or lead to cardiovascular disease and higher rates of cancer. Still, more studies address the “humpty dumpty syndrome,” skinny arms and legs and a belly of hard visceral fat that is metabolically dangerous, as well as premature memory loss and other cognitive issues that can be a part of life with HIV.

Even with the grants CVCRI has garnered, funding for healthcare studies can be so competitive that it needs an organization specifically for this purpose. Partnerships also become essential. In addition to teaming with researchers at the University of California, Riverside; UCLA; and USC, patients in the Palm Springs area are provided with transportation to San Diego or Los Angeles to participate in studies — an MRI for brain analysis, for example, among other services.

CVCRI’s initiatives caught the attention of the recently established School of Medicine at the University of California, Riverside, which plans to work with the organization to integrate clinicians into the community to address local health challenges. This, Taylor believes, is the only way to adequately address the needs of this growing population.

It’s not only the physical aspect of living with HIV that can become problematic for those who are aging. Although the advent of PrEP — the prophylactic HIV treatment — has reduced the stigma of the virus, as well as the chances of contracting or transmitting it, mental health issues remain a concern for those who “lived through a war” in the disease’s early years — those who “over the course of the epidemic have lost so many friends.” Depression is a normal aspect of aging, but those who have been living with HIV for several decades are also living with survivor syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder that can result from any grievous loss of friends and acquaintances and, in many cases, long-term partners or spouses.

Taylor also talked about the danger of those living and aging who spend time in nursing homes where they might be forcibly re-closeted by potentially homophobic staff. On top of being physically vulnerable, these individuals are often forced to relive the stigma they may have faced in their earlier years.

In order to provide the most comprehensive and targeted healthcare solutions for as many affected people as possible, Taylor for the past 14 years has hosted a monthly HIV education program called Positive Life, where patients share resources, express concerns, and ask for help. This forum allows an open exchange of ideas and personal experiences; individuals can learn from each other rather than be targeted solely by pharmaceutical companies. This collaboration among patients and providers — therapists, social workers, and doctors — is dedicated to ongoing care.

As a growing number of people live long and happy lives with HIV, Taylor hopes we will rethink our healthcare strategies related to keeping people healthy and vital, regardless of age or HIV status. A brave new world, indeed.