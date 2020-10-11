Radiant Agnes Pelton

Seven bright stars accent loops of dotted lines floating below a white-scalloped peak. A lightness of being emerges in the “last vestiges of daylight.” This vision shows Palm Springs’ protective mountain through the eyes of an artist in 1934. People speak of the desert’s spiritual aura; Agnes Pelton painted it. Orbits, for which her guiding sketch notes the sky’s time frame, reflects how Mount San Jacinto appeared to her when she lived in Cathedral City’s Cove.

Mountains and art withstand the test of time. And so it is that, snuggled up to the San Jacinto range, Palm Springs Art Museum presents Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist — 25 years after its retrospective exhibition identifying the enigmatic artist as a “Poet of Nature.”

Pelton (1881–1961) painted portraits and landscapes, but those were mostly her conduits of income. This exhibition concentrates solely on the abstractions drawn from the center of her consciousness.

“Agnes kind of was always with me,” says Mari Coates, the San Francisco-based author of The Pelton Papers, A Novel, whose grandparents helped Pelton establish a portraiture business when she moved from Brooklyn to Long Island in 1921 after her mother’s death. In addition to bringing influential friends to Pelton’s studio, Coates’ grandfather commissioned portraits of himself, his wife, daughter, and brother-in-law.