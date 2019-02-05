The Agnes Pelton Society hosts the inaugural Pelton House Museum Day at the historic Agnes Pelton house in Cathedral City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24.

Pelton House Museum Day is an open-house event to celebrate the history and legacy of American modernist painter, Agnes Lawrence Pelton, her paintings, and the paintings of the former artist colonists, who also lived and made art in the Cathedral Cove neighborhood. Docent-led tours will showcase original works in the modest private galleries, and guests are invited to walk through the house’s sculpture and meditation gardens, and view the murals on the walls of the adjacent Chuperosa Lane, where local artists have been commissioned to paint murals commemorating the history of the neighborhood.

Pelton is the posthumously celebrated Cathedral City artist and leader of the Transcendental Painters Group. She designed and built her home in the Cathedral City Cove in 1939, where she lived and painted her illustrious masterworks. After her passing in 1961, her work was virtually forgotten, as well as the rich history of the artists colony that flourished there from the 1930s to 1960s.