The inaugural Agnes Pelton House Garden Party will give guests a chance to walk the ground of this 1historic residence Sept. 22 in Cathedral City.

Tickets will be available for $10 at-the-door, cash and checks only. Children are admitted free and the event is dog friendly

Pelton is the celebrated American Transcendental painter, who in 1938 designed and built her home in the Cathedral City Cove, where she lived and painted her desert landscapes and modernist masterworks for over 20 years. Her house was the center of a vibrant artists colony and one of the first fine art galleries in the Coachella Valley. The gallery continues today as the Desert Art Center in Palm Springs.