The inaugural Agnes Pelton House Garden Party will give guests a chance to walk the ground of this 1historic residence Sept. 22 in Cathedral City.
Tickets will be available for $10 at-the-door, cash and checks only. Children are admitted free and the event is dog friendly
Pelton is the celebrated American Transcendental painter, who in 1938 designed and built her home in the Cathedral City Cove, where she lived and painted her desert landscapes and modernist masterworks for over 20 years. Her house was the center of a vibrant artists colony and one of the first fine art galleries in the Coachella Valley. The gallery continues today as the Desert Art Center in Palm Springs.
Pelton’s legacy is now supervised by fine artists Simeon Den and Peter Palladino, who purchased the property in 2009. They administer the Agnes Pelton Society, a non-profit arts advocacy, whose mission is to support local artists, provide arts education for children, and to preserve and archive Pelton’s art, history, and accomplishments.
For the first time, visitors will be able to stroll through the grounds of the newly designed Zen Meditation and Sculpture Gardens, that is the setting for metal and wood sculptures by Tony and Karen Barone, Mario Pikus, Robert Reeves, Jeff Spakes, and Michael Thiery.
Performances include Butoh Dance, acoustic classical music, songs by Mexican Floklorico singers, a hula, and poetry readings. There will also be an unveiling of a new mosaic mural by Peter Palladino honoring Agnes Pelton Society Advisory Board member Karen Barone. and a sake (wine) tastings by Wabi Sabi Palm Springs.
Agnes Pelton House Garden Party, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Historic Agnes Pelton House, 68680 F St., Agnes Pelton Way, Cathedral City. Information: agnespeltonsociety.com
The front gate of the home today.