Universal Appeal

The story of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians may be known in California, but the rest of the world is about to discover the tribe’s thousands of years of history and desert attractions thanks to a new initiative by Visit California, which will showcase the state’s Native communities and cultural tourism experiences starting in 2023.

Funded by a federal grant awarded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, $1 million has been earmarked to create and share stories of 109 federally recognized California tribes on the Visit California website. Visit Native California content will begin appearing on the website in March 2023, says Caroline Beteta, Visit California president and CEO, during a Sept. 13 press event in downtown Palm Springs where the Agua Caliente tribe expects to open its new cultural center, The Spa at Séc-he, and outdoor Oasis Trail in 2023.

“People want to come to California from all over the world, really not only the embarrassment of riches and the diversity, but it’s really our shared lifestyle and culture that people want to connect to,” says Beteta. “And it’s really our tribal people throughout the state that have shaped that culture and that lifestyle from time immemorial. Their deep-rooted history and influence is woven into the fabric of the Golden State. So this initiative will showcase California's native experiences while honoring our rich cultural heritage, lands, and tribes.”