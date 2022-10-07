Ready to take your entertainment to the next level? Be sure to put Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City on the list – the sparkly, newest addition to Agua Caliente’s three-property portfolio. Play the hottest games, enjoy the coolest live music at the Agave Caliente Terraza and sip tequila as the sun goes down at Agave Caliente Tequila Bar.

Start your day on the 38,000 square foot gaming floor, featuring the newest and most tech-forward slot machines such as BCSlots Pop ‘n Pays and Kung Fu Empress, plus play your classic favorites and interactive table games. A local’s delight, winning is always on at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City’s lively casino floor.