Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City offers a 12,000 square foot versatile entertainment venue.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
Ready to take your entertainment to the next level? Be sure to put Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City on the list – the sparkly, newest addition to Agua Caliente’s three-property portfolio. Play the hottest games, enjoy the coolest live music at the Agave Caliente Terraza and sip tequila as the sun goes down at Agave Caliente Tequila Bar.
Start your day on the 38,000 square foot gaming floor, featuring the newest and most tech-forward slot machines such as BCSlots Pop ‘n Pays and Kung Fu Empress, plus play your classic favorites and interactive table games. A local’s delight, winning is always on at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City’s lively casino floor.
Enjoy your meal while surrounding yourself with wrap-around screens airing your favorite game. If you need a caffeine pick-me-up, stop in to Java Caliente for a signature coffee and fresh pastry.
If you enjoy cocktails and dancing, shake up your night at Agave Caliente Tequila Bar. With more than 50 types of agave-based spirits including tequilas and mezcal, there’s a cocktail on the menu for all spirits lovers. Pair it with tapas any day, or with featured tacos and nachos on Taco Tuesdays. Be sure to catch Salsa Nights on Tuesdays, Game Nights on Wednesdays, and the country line dancing lessons during Thursday’s Country Nights.
Home to the Agave Caliente Terraza, Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City offers a 12,000 square foot versatile entertainment venue. The indoor and outdoor space offers sweeping views of the San Jacinto Mountains in the heart of Cathedral City, Calif. Guests love the live entertainment and events, such as exceptional tribute acts, cornhole leagues, a holiday roller rink and more. It may also be reserved for private parties, weddings and corporate meetings.
The Cathedral City casino is a favorite among locals and travelers from all over the region. Allow its picturesque mountain views to draw you in and bring on the fun!
Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, 401 East Amado Road, Palm Springs
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, 68960 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City
@aguacalientecasinos | AguaCalienteCasinos.com | (888) 999-1995