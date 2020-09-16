Working Up an Appetite

“These one-of-a-kind dinning outlets will not only show off the immense talents of our Executive Chef, Chef Julián González, but will welcome you in with warm rich colors, sounds, and aromas, that will make your mouth water from the time you come through our friendly doors,” said Ryan Drushel, food and beverage director of Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

Agave Caliente Tequila Bar will feature over 50 types of agave-based spirits including tequilas, mezcal, and hand-crafted cocktails and margaritas. The robust bar menu will feature such items as seafood trio ceviche and short rib tacos, and will be the place to be seen all day and all night.

Attached to a 12,000 square foot outdoor entertainment pavilion simply known as Agua Caliente Pavilion, Agave Caliente Tequila Bar will offer a bar scene that is youthful, edgy, and where the fun is always on and where every hour is happy hour. From the bar staff’s captivating uniforms to the lighting and décor, Agave Caliente Tequila Bar will be the hottest place to sip a cool cocktail.

The pavilion, overlooking the mountainous desert landscape, will be host to reoccurring live entertainment and events and can be reserved year-round for private parties, weddings, charitable functions, and more.

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City will also be home to the classic coffee-house, Java Caliente, 24 hours a day, and if you’re just looking for a quick to-go snack, Essentials gift shop will offer a variety of snacks, sundries, and gift items.

Agua Caliente Cathedral City is looking to fill over 500 new positions before opening later this year, and others looking to join the Agua Caliente Cathedral City team can find available positions listed at aguacalientecasinos.com.