The Breakfast Club

Check out this version of eggs Benedict from Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MELISSA BANDLI
We’ve all heard the edict that breakfast is the most important meal of the day—and chefs at Agua Caliente Casinos and the Indian Canyons Golf Resort agree. “Breakfast, for me, sets the tone for the day,” says Executive Chef Kieran Fleming, at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. “It is important to start the day out right, full of energy, and having a good breakfast is the beginning of that journey.”
The kitchen crews at all the properties work to combine classic, comforting dishes with innovative twists, top-notch ingredients, and even family recipes to create breakfast menus that will have guests bolting out of bed for a magnificent morning meal. Here are some of their favorites you’ll want to order ASAP.
Alaskan King Crab Benedict
at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
Brunch at the Steakhouse isn’t meant to feel like any average morning, especially if you’re ordering extravagant dishes like this one, which tops classic eggs Benedict of poached eggs on an English muffin with a luxe Merus cut of king crab (the succulent center part of the crab leg), asparagus, spinach, and housemade Hollandaise.
Honey Jalapeño Waffle & Pulled Pork
at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
“When I eat, I like to taste many different flavors in a dish,” says Executive Chef Kieren Fleming. “There can be subtle nuances that really bring the flavors together. In this recipe, the spice from the jalapeño blends well with the sweetness of the honey and the pulled pork’s smoky barbecue sauce.” And don’t forget the two sunny-side up eggs that tie it all together.
Chilaquiles Verdes and Steak & Eggs
at Agua Caliente Casino Palm SpringsFor many of us, breakfast favorites bring back childhood memories. This hearty version of chilaquiles utilizes a salsa that one of the restaurant’s sous chefs created, based on the same salsa his grandmother made for him growing up. “It really gives this dish authentic flavor,” Fleming says.
3 breakfast faves at agua caliente casino cathedral city
Short Rib Benedict
“We created many of our items to take classic American café-style dishes and infuse some of the flavors from Mexico and other Latin-American areas,” explains Ryan Drushel, Director of Food & Beverage. “Our short rib benedict is finished with Guajillo-Pasilla chilis to give the meat some added heat and flavor.”
Chile Verde Omelet
The kitchen stuffs this fluffy omelet with housemade pork chile verde, caramelized onions, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese and peps it up with poblano sauce and avocado.
Chilaquiles
“Chilaquiles are a staple on Southern California breakfast menus, and ours is a nod to those,” Drushel says of this decadent dish that layers housemade tortilla chips with two farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and a choice of vibrant red or green sauce.
Lobster, Shrimp & Vegetable Frittata
at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
“I like to encourage people to explore their comfort level and try new and unfamiliar foods and meals,” Fleming shares, which is why he invented this out-of-the-box egg dish, baked with veggies, lobster, shrimp, and Gruyère cheese and garnished with crème fraiche and truffle butter.
3 favorites at agua calente resort casino spa rancho mirage
Ranchero Omelet
The food and beverage team aims to use locally grown produce as much as possible, including jalapeños and onions purchased from nearby farms. Here, they’re tossed with bacon, tomatoes, and intense cotija cheese to create this zippy omelet that’s finished with housemade ranchero sauce, avocado, and crema Mexicana.
Strawberry-Filled Crepe
Light and thin crepes become a morning masterpiece when they’re stuffed with macerated strawberries, rich Mascarpone cheese, and candied orange zest, then sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Pancakes
Many of the dishes at Waters Café are meant to bring diners a sense of comfort, and these fresh and fruity pancakes fit the bill—but also get a dose of the unexpected thanks to blueberry jam made in-house, poached pears, and agave whipped cream.
This article appears in the Spring/Summer 2022 edition of Me Yah Whae, a publication of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. To view the digital edition, click HERE.