The Breakfast Club

We’ve all heard the edict that breakfast is the most important meal of the day—and chefs at Agua Caliente Casinos and the Indian Canyons Golf Resort agree. “Breakfast, for me, sets the tone for the day,” says Executive Chef Kieran Fleming, at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. “It is important to start the day out right, full of energy, and having a good breakfast is the beginning of that journey.”

The kitchen crews at all the properties work to combine classic, comforting dishes with innovative twists, top-notch ingredients, and even family recipes to create breakfast menus that will have guests bolting out of bed for a magnificent morning meal. Here are some of their favorites you’ll want to order ASAP.

Alaskan King Crab Benedict

at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs



Brunch at the Steakhouse isn’t meant to feel like any average morning, especially if you’re ordering extravagant dishes like this one, which tops classic eggs Benedict of poached eggs on an English muffin with a luxe Merus cut of king crab (the succulent center part of the crab leg), asparagus, spinach, and housemade Hollandaise.