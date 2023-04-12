Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza Welcomes Tribal Members, Public to Renew on Sacred Land

It’s been a long time in the making — since time immemorial, some would say — and, finally, the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza is ready to deliver on its mission: to preserve and share the culture, history, and ancestral land of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians for generations to come.

Located in downtown Palm Springs, the Cultural Plaza is situated at the site of the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring, whose ancient water surfaces from a depth of a mile and a half. Historically, the spring provided the Tribe with water to drink, cook, bath, irrigate, and heal. Today, anchored by the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum and The Spa at Séc-he, a world-class venue uniquely tuned to the wellness benefits of the sacred Hot Mineral Spring, the site remains the heart and soul of Agua Caliente heritage and identity.

“This place is a source of great strength and power,” Tribal Member Moraino Patencio said at the 2015 dedication of the new hot mineral spring collection ring, which was originally installed in 1953 to capture and protect the water, “because of the way it has interacted with our people, and the way it has strengthened our connection with the people who came before us, with our environment, and with the way that it’s brought our Tribe together.”

Indeed, the site of the Hot Mineral Spring was once — and will be again — a gathering place for Tribal members.

Here is an insider’s view on how the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza — one of the largest Native American cultural centers in the United States — came to life and what you can expect during your visits.