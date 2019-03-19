We all have our go-to orders at our favorite restaurants — an entrée, dessert, or drink we keep coming back for again and again … and again … and while we’re all for tried-and-true standouts, sometimes you want to mix things up a little.

At Spa Resort Casino in Palm Springs and Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage, one way to do just that is to try something seasonal created with local ingredients ripe for the picking. At both locations of the fine dining restaurant The Steakhouse, the menus get a refresh four times a year to reflect the season’s best. “I look forward to the changing of the seasons because I get a new crop of fruits, vegetables, even proteins that people associate with that time of year,” says Spa Resort Casino Executive Chef Kieran Fleming. “Here in the desert we have access to so many different types of local produce. We’re lucky. While taste is paramount, looks matter, too. The colors of spring and summer really do brighten up the plates.”

Seasonal ingredients also shine on the creative cocktail menus at both properties. “We rotate our drinks and create monthly cocktail specials based on what guests are asking for,” says Spa Resort Casino Beverage Manager Brandon Rood. “The ones that get the most traction, we’ll keep for the season.”

The bartenders rely on mounds of mint in the summer, for example. Since it’s easy to grow, area farms end up with a bounty of it in warm-weather months. It’s also a sturdy herb, Rood explains, so it doesn’t easily wilt and can stand up to lots of different drinks.

It’s front and center in one of the season’s most craveworthy cocktails — a mojito, the authentic Cuban drink made with rum, sugar, and soda water, served over ice. “It’s light and refreshing, and that’s the route we go with most of our drinks since it’s hot here so much of the year,” he says.

To help you cool off when the temps rise, we’ve rounded up a few of the super fresh seasonal ingredients the bars and restaurants are ready to transform into the ultimate spring and summer indulgences.