In early summer 2015, bulldozers and backhoes lumbered onto the 18-acre parcel of Agua Caliente Indian Reservation land abutting the corner of Indian Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way and began demolishing the Spa Hotel to make room for a cultural campus emblematic of the area’s First People’s eternal ties to the land.

“The Spa Hotel was built in 1960 by outside people who designed it like they wanted,” says Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe.

While he acknowledges the significance of the midcentury aesthetic in modernism-hungry Palm Springs, he observes that the style, with its white columns and exaggerated pomp, never really represented the Tribe, nor was it a fitting symbol of the spring that has been the heart of Tribal life for thousands of years.

“It’s where our creation story is based,” Grubbe says. “It’s one of the most important pieces of land we have, so for us to have the ability to start over from scratch and build something that reflects us as a people — our history and culture and traditions and how we got here — is very special to us.”

The initial phase of the 5.8-acre cultural center, expected to be completed in 2020, will feature a plaza, gardens, a bathhouse and day spa, walking paths, and a museum. Every square inch, notes Grubbe, will reflect the Agua Caliente people and honor the homeland they have stewarded for millennia.