The Self-Determined Sixties

The 1960s introduced a wave of change in U.S. culture, politics, and history, from the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement to the advent of color television and man’s first steps on the moon. In Palm Springs, architects were designing one-of-a-kind modern homes, such as the Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway, and Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack were filling The Purple Room and other venues with their flawless legato vocals, almost in defiance of the turbulence that swept across the rest of the country. However, in the midst of Palm Springs’ heyday as a dreamy retreat for Hollywood and business elite, profound social and political changes were underway, most visibly on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, where, like many ethnic minorities across the country, members of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians struggled against the racism of non-Native Americans.

Yet that never stopped Tribal members from believing in a brighter future for the Tribe — or making history themselves. In 1955, five Agua Caliente women joined forces to form the nation’s first all-women Tribal Council.

Initially comprising Vyola J. Olinger (later known as Vyola Ortner) as Chairman, LaVerne Saubel as Vice Chairman, and Council Members Elizabeth Pete Monk, Flora Patencio, and Eileen Miguel, the groundbreaking Tribal Council would continue to govern the Agua Caliente well through the first half of the 1960s, except for a brief period from 1962 to ’63, when Lawrence Olinger was elected to the Tribal Council. (In 1965, four new members, all men, were elected to join Dora Joyce Prieto in overseeing Tribal affairs.)

