Your Desert Oasis Escape is Here

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Escape to an oasis in the desert at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. This Forbes Four-Star resort and casino in the Coachella Valley offers everything you need to relax, win and celebrate in one award-winning setting.
Wake up in your AAA Four Diamond resort room with views of the stunning San Jacinto mountains. Head over to Sunstone Spa, the only Forbes Five-Star casino spa in California, to enjoy a day of pampering. Choose from a robust list of classic favorites and signature treatments to enjoy in between the stunning amenities. With eucalyptus steam rooms, saunas, private spas and more, you can’t help but to leave invigorated.
Here for the excitement? At Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, you can rest assured we always have the hottest slots throughout the 77,000 square foot casino floor. Try your luck on the exciting Shark Week or new BCSlots games, or keep it simple on the classic Lucky 7s. More of a table games player? Try your hand at one of the dozens of live Poker, Black Jack tables and more.
With six dining options from fast casual to upscale, you’ll never go hungry. Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage is home to The Steakhouse, a Forbes Four-Star rated restaurant with a Wine Spectator recognized wine list, fine prime steaks and fresh seafood. You’ll also enjoy Water’s Café, 360 Sports, Java Caliente, the seasonal pool WetBar and The District, a fast-casual option.
After a day of pampering and winning, get ready for an evening of entertainment. Treat yourself to one of 52 cigar brands carried at Pívat Cigar Lounge, one of the only cigar lounges featuring live table game action. Or, head to The Show, a 32,000 square foot premier concert theater that offers comfortable, intimate seating. After 10 years of hosting legendary performers from Dolly Parton and Steven Tyler to Alan Jackson and Old Dominion, you’re sure to see the hottest entertainers.
However you choose to spend your getaway, options abound at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. To book your getaway, visit AguaCalienteCasinos.com.
