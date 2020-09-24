Create Your Own ‘House of Pancakes’

Pancakes are such a comfort food. And you can’t eat just one. While there have been variations of pancakes created to bring a new twist to a breakfast or brunch standard, you may not have considered ricotta cheese.
But Kenneth Williams shares why you should. The executive chef at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage has a sweet cream ricotta pancake dish that you can create at home during these times when you’re trying to come up with something different to eat amidst COVID-19 restrictions that have impacted our ability to enjoy a meal out.
This dish is also available on The Steakhouse’s brunch menu at the casino. Williams chats with Palm Springs Life about Sweet Cream Ricotta Pancakes and provides the recipe for you to try it at home.
What was the inspiration for the dish?
To be honest, Sal Scheri, the COO at Agua Caliente Casinos. He is an Italian American gentleman from New Jersey and he has a love for pancakes. Also we were looking for something that would give our Steakhouse Sunday Brunch something with a splash of wholesome elegance that everyone can appreciate.
What is it about this dish that people will find appealing?
We accent our dish with real Italian imported ricotta cheese, candied orange rinds, and peak of the season fresh berries. With a citrus Chantilly Cream and Vermont maple syrup.
Why do you like it?
The dish is light but still decadent.
What is the most important ingredient to the dish that makes it distinctive?
The real Italian imported ricotta.
Kenneth Williams, executive chef at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
How much preparation time is involved and are there any steps people can take at home in advance such as making the whipped cream, or is that best done at the same time you are preparing the pancakes?
The whipped cream will need to be prepared ahead of time. The dish from start to finish will take approximately 20 minutes to make at home. It’s really a dish for all seasons. For fall you can add pumpkin spices, for the Christmas Holiday you could add peppermint. Very simple and delicious.
recipe
Sweet Cream Ricotta Pancakes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 cup Ricotta Cheese
• 3/4 cup Buttermilk
• 2 Eggs
• 1 teaspoon Vanilla
• 1 cup Flour
• 4 tablespoons Sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder (Can use 1 teaspoon if you want a thicker pancake)
• 1/4 teaspoon Salt
• Butter for skillet
• 2 tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice
• 1/2 tablespoon Fresh Lemon Zest
• 1 cup Real Maple Syrup
• 1 cup Blueberries
• 1 cup Toasted pistachios
Whipped Cream
• 2 cups Heavy cream
• 2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
• 1 teaspoon Vanilla extract
Instructions
In a large bowl, mix ricotta cheese, buttermilk, eggs, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla until combined.
Carefully fold in flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt and stir until just combined, avoiding over-mixing.
For whipped-cream, gather all ingredients – in a large mixing bowl, beat heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla extract together on high speed until soft peaks form. Reserve until ready to serve.
To prepare pancakes heat skillet over medium heat. Place a pat of butter onto skillet and wait for it to sizzle. Pour batter in 1/2 cup portions and cook until golden brown on each side.
To serve place pancakes on center of plate then top with blueberries, pistachios, whipped-cream, and maple syrup.
For more information, visit The Steakhouse at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.