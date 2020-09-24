Create Your Own ‘House of Pancakes’

Pancakes are such a comfort food. And you can’t eat just one. While there have been variations of pancakes created to bring a new twist to a breakfast or brunch standard, you may not have considered ricotta cheese.

But Kenneth Williams shares why you should. The executive chef at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage has a sweet cream ricotta pancake dish that you can create at home during these times when you’re trying to come up with something different to eat amidst COVID-19 restrictions that have impacted our ability to enjoy a meal out.

This dish is also available on The Steakhouse’s brunch menu at the casino. Williams chats with Palm Springs Life about Sweet Cream Ricotta Pancakes and provides the recipe for you to try it at home.