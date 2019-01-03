Anyone who has had the chance to glimpse the 60-plus-motorcycle brigade that belongs to Tribal Member Vincent Gonzales Jr. might find it hard to believe he hasn’t been riding since he took his first steps.

It is true, though, that one of his earliest memories involves a motorcycle. “My uncle let me ride one around the family property when I was about 5 or 6 years old,” he recalls. “I guess I caught the bug then.” But Gonzales had a slower start in gaining speed and traction on some wheels of his own.

“I didn’t ride again until I was 13 or 14 years old, when my cousin got a motorcycle for Christmas,” he says. A year later, fortune hit when his uncle gave him one of his bikes as a confirmation gift. “I guess that was because every time we went to his house, I was sitting on that motorcycle, pretending I was riding it!” Even then, three months went by before his mom felt comfortable enough to let him take it for a spin. “She had the keys, but I could still run and push it down the street, jump on it, and coast,” he laughs. He was fearless and 15 when his mother finally trusted that he knew what he was doing; that same year he entered his first race. Gonzales’ life, and the world of dirt-bike racing, had found a champion in the making.