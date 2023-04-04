Agua Caliente Tribe’s Ancient Hot Mineral Spring Is Centerpiece of The Spa at Séc-he

A New Vision: The Spa at Séc-he

In 2023, the Hot Mineral Spring will again be open to visitors, this time housed by the 45,000-square-foot Spa at Séc-he — part of the 5.8-acre Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza, which will also include the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, gardens, and walking paths — all a reflection of and honoring the Tribe’s heritage.

Just as the Hot Mineral Spring (Séc-he) is the heart and soul of the Tribe, so it will be for the spa, which will offer 22 private mineral baths to guests. “These will be freshly filled up for each guest’s private personal soak,” says Spa Director Daniel Spencer. “The water will come straight from the ground to be enjoyed in its purest state to maintain the integrity and efficacy of the mineral-rich thermal waters.”

The spa will also offer a total of six pools and whirlpools: two outdoor primary pools, one that’s fed by the Hot Mineral Spring, and another larger pool with a dining concession, cabanas, and day beds; a co-ed whirlpool; whirlpools in each of the men’s and women’s relaxation patios; and a private mineral water whirlpool in a VIP Suite.

In addition to the Hot Mineral Spring-fed soaking tubs and pools, The Spa at Séc-he will be full of amenities guests can enjoy. “There will be many experiential relaxation technologies throughout,” Spencer says. “While offering 15 rooms for facial, massage, and body treatments as well as a full nail and hair salon, a health café, and fitness center, The Spa at Séc-he is a purposely crafted experiential wellness spa. It places many relaxation tools in one space where guests can roam from one experience to the next in between services.”

The men’s and women’s lounges will offer luxurious amenities such as aromatherapy showers, cold-experience showers, a eucalyptus-infused steam room, a menthol inhalation dry sauna, a tranquility room with conductive grounded zero-gravity chairs and audio therapy, and an acoustic wellness room with loungers with built-in audio features, including transducers that vibrate with the music to enhance the effects. “Guests will be able to choose from settings such as Power Nap, Re-Energize, and De-Stress,” Spencer says.