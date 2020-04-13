Building on Water

Pál. Agua. Water. It is essential to the survival of all earthly things. For centuries, it has been coveted, contained, sought after, and fought over.

In the Coachella Valley, where rainfall and snowmelt are fleeting, this precious element carries even greater weight. The Agua Caliente people, stewards of this land since time immemorial, venerated the fresh water that snaked through the canyons of the San Jacinto mountain range with the first breath of spring and bubbled from the ground steadfast as the rising sun.

These perennial springs and seasonal streams allowed the ancestors of the Agua Caliente people to survive in an otherwise seemingly inhospitable environment. The Cahuilla people, descendants of whom include the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, built thriving communities throughout the Palm Springs area centered around these sources, which offered clean, potable water for cooking, bathing, drinking, irrigation, and ceremony.