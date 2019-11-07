Great Balls of Light

The dotty, spotty, oh-my-gotty-I-love-this-thing Airball Sofa by Plust would easily be the best seat in (or outside) the house at any gathering.

Its shell is reminiscent of a white whiffle ball, pushed into the soft shape of a bubble-edged sofa. The young Italian talent Alberto Brogliato designed the piece in durable all-weather polyethylene to seat two or three guests, with a coordinating armchair that creates a conversation area.

Both are offered with the option of an outdoor light kit — which should be mandatory. The visual delight in the Airball Sofa begins with the levity of its design. But the real show starts after dark: The sofa’s retro white form all but disappears as a spectrum of colored light shines through its cut-outs in a vibrant halo of polka dots.

The newly opened Juniper House showroom on South Palm Canyon Drive carries the line.