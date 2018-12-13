Was music always a foregone conclusion for you growing up? At what age did you start your music career?

I started when I was about 19. I was a bass player for a really long time, mostly playing other people’s music, then I started properly singing about three years ago. I didn’t feel like I had the chops to call myself a singer until I got better at it. Especially when it comes to doing standards like my grandfather did. It’s kind of a minefield. People understandably expect you to be perfect, having my legacy in the forefront as it is.

But I feel like it’s time for me to be able to do that now. It took some age and maturity to get to this point. I wanted to be able to honor my grandfather’s approach to his music — he felt it was important to do a service and justice to the songwriting.

Your first solo album Careful You is coming out in January. How does that fit in with your live performances?

I have two tracks of performance: one is the work I do with my band, which is the show that I’m touring with right now. Then I have another show I do with a pianist, John Boswell, in which we perform complete Sinatra albums live.

You recently performed two of Frank Sinatra’s notable albums Only The Lonely and In the Wee Hours in Las Vegas. Why those two? Are you planning more of these concerts?

I feel those are the kind of records that I can do and translate to a woman’s perspective; some of the other music with swagger like and those hits don’t really fit my style. Trying to do that type of music from my voice, my personality, and age isn’t right for me. I feel I owe it to my legacy to do justice to the music I’m doing, absolutely.