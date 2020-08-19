Big Picture

The Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground is normally the home of the Joshua Tree Music Festival, which had to cancel its October edition due to the pandemic. The wheels were set in motion after a contact from Frida Cinema reached out to JTMF founder Barnett English with the idea. Crow said Frida Cinema’s new 40-foot screen will make its debut, and up to 150 cars will be allowed in each night. The films can be heard through your radio, have subtitles, and run about 2 hours each. There will be no concessions, but there are restrooms, and masks are required outside of your vehicle. If you choose to come both nights and don’t wish to see the documentary a second time, you can leave after the first screening.

“I think that for those who either appreciate the films or who’ve heard of them and are going to experience for the first time, I really think the landscape will lend itself to the overall experience in watching these films,” Crow says.

Crow sheds more light on the controversial director and his films with Palm Springs Life.

What can you tell us about Jodorowsky and his newest film of the three, Psychomagic, A Healing Art?

He is an artist, he’s a filmmaker, a graphic designer. He’s done graphic novels, he’s a teacher, he’s a mystic, but he also practices this healing art that I guess he’s been doing for years and years. He’s 91 now, and he’s still making films. He’s just released, I think, three films in the last, maybe 10 years. He has been doing this sort of lending symbolism to spiritual healing. And yeah, there was an interest from a production company to say, “Look, have you ever documented this process?” And so the new film is a documentary about his process, which he calls Psychomagic. So blending magic, creative thought, and artistic thought to the healing process, using symbols, using symbolic movement, things like that as a form of spiritual healing.