All in the Family (Business)

Alex K. Shayne is Palm Springs’ prodigal daughter. Born into a family of entertainers – her parents Antheny and Judy Shane performed (together and separately) in the valley in the 1960s and ‘70s – she fled show business and the city of her birth only to return to it 30 years later.

Shayne’s return places her on stage Oct. 2 at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs, where she will present and star in Palm Springs Born and Raised, a one-woman cabaret show that pays tribute to her parents and Palm Springs by tracing the path of her journey through song, storytelling, music, and family photos.

“I’m in the fortunate position of being able to bridge the gap between the nostalgia of Palm Springs in its heyday – the music, the celebrities, the ‘scene,’ and the reality of what it was like to grow up and live through it,” she says.

Artistic director Rob Reistad adds, “The star of the story is not Alex, her parents, or the celebrities. The star of this story is Palm Springs.”

