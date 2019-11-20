Alex Wolff Celebrates Palm Springs Life November Issue

Palm Springs Life and the Palm Springs International Film Festival welcomed actor, writer, and director Alex Wolff to the desert to celebrate the release of the November men’s issue featuring the Hereditary and Jumanji: The Next Level star. For his splashy cover shoot at The Lautner Compound in Desert Hot Springs, Wolff was shot by photographer Aaron Feaver.

PSIFF hosted the Nov 5. screening of The Cat and the Moon, which stars and was written and directed by Wolff, at Mary Pickford is D’Place in Cathedral City. Following the film, Wolff and co-star Tommy Nelson participated in a Q&A with the audience. “I think a lot of people think modern audiences don’t have the patience for these types of movies,” he says of his indie passion project. “It’s really nice to see everyone show up here and it be sold out.” (Earlier in the day, the pair stopped by a filmmaking class at College of the Desert to talk to students about their creative process.)

• READ NEXT: Check Out the Cover Story on Alex Wolff Complete With More Photos and Behind-the-Scenes Video.

Wolff and VIP attendees, including PSIFF artistic director Lili Rodriguez, toasted the film and the November issue of Palm Springs Life during an after party at Del Rey at Villa Royale. Guests noshed on chicken thigh skewers and manchego bombas while sipping craft cocktails and a selection of wines. The gregarious actor posed for photos and couldn’t help but smooch an oversize rendition of his Palm Springs Life magazine cover.

Del Rey at Villa Royale

1620 S. Indian Trail

Palm Sprins, CA 92264

760-327-2314

villaroyale.com