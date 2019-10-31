Wild Thing

If it wasn’t apparent when Alex Wolff started playing with cacti — completely unprovoked — with his bare hands, it was abundantly clear once he began ripping off his clothes and heading for the nearest shower that this wasn’t a typical celebrity photo shoot. “Man, that was really cathartic,” the Jumanji and Hereditary actor exclaims while peeling off the layers of a navy blue Strong Suit on the impeccably maintained grounds of The Lautner Compound, where he jumped in (and out and in of) the pool for the final shot of the day.

Wolff, who turns 22 this month, is one of those gregarious life-of-the-party, down-for-whatever firecrackers. Despite his silly demeanor, Wolff’s got serious acting chops. For the past three years, the New York-born actor has channeled his energy into a string of emotionally charged roles, garnering the attention of Hollywood and beyond with subtle gravitas. He notably portrayed the younger Boston Marathon bomber in 2016’s Patriots Day, Jeffrey Dahmer’s bestie in 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, and the eldest son of the world’s freakiest family in 2018’s Hereditary. Oh, and he’s also the teen trapped in the digitized body of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the Jumanji reboot. He returns for next month’s follow-up Jumanji: The Next Level.

VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with Alex Wolff at the Palm Springs Life fashion shoot.