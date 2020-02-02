Modern for the People

The Alexander family brought an entirely new dimension to midcentury Palm Springs. Yes, they were glamorous, but the town already had Hollywood movie stars. They were philanthropists, but so were our wintering plutocrats. New was the Alexanders’ blend of business savvy and great architecture. They did as much as anyone to transform the city into the mecca of modernism we know today.

Alexander Construction Company was a family affair: father George, his wife Jimmie, son Robert, and his wife Helene. Today, their name is one of the most recognizable in Palm Springs. When locals casually mention, “I live in an Alexander,” anyone with a passing knowledge of midcentury modern architecture knows exactly what that means: an exposed post and beam structure with clean and elegant lines; an open floor plan modeling the casual, quintessentially Californian lifestyle; outdoor spaces blending with indoor spaces so residents could revel in the climate; and spectacular scenery.

Dig a little deeper, though, and the popular culture fame of “Alexanders” reveals an even more important aspect of George and Robert Alexander’s achievements. Most of Palm Springs’ masterpieces — Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann house, John Lautner’s Elrod house, and Albert Frey’s Frey II — were custom-designed for a specific client and a specific extraordinary site. In contrast, an Alexander is a modern house for the rest of us, the average homebuyer. It was mass produced and marketed, so the design had to appeal to a broad range of customers. It had to be built efficiently and economically. And it still had to be marvelously modern. That’s what the Alexanders brought to Palm Springs.

They were pragmatic builders who kept a close eye on the bottom line, not avant-garde theorists exploring radical architecture. But when they hired genuine architectural talents like William Krisel and Donald Wexler, they discovered that modern architecture was more than a style; it was a method of translating practical demands into excellent design.