Worth the Wait

Palm Springs is dotted with enclaves of midcentury homes and, for many residents, one of the centers of the midcentury universe is Vista Las Palmas. Unfortunately, it’s becoming more difficult to find properties that haven’t been altered over time by ill-advised renovations. That’s exactly why this vintage home, built in 1959 by the Alexander Construction Company, stands out.

“Personally, I just love the history,” says Jesse Huskey, the realtor handling the $1,399,000 listing. “The idea that those same terrazzo floors have remained in place through the moon landing, the Civil Rights Movement, the fall of the Berlin Wall . . . I feel like they hold a piece of history within them.” Some of the other original interior details include mirrored walls, the stone fireplace, and open-beam ceilings.

