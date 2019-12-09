Man of Color

Hodge speculates that people who don’t know Girard by name at least have seen his work. “He designed over 300 textiles for Herman Miller,” she says. “A lot of the furniture that people recognize might be designed by Charles and Ray Eames or [Harry] Bertoia but had Girard’s fabric.”

Indeed, Joan and Gary Gand “discovered” the fabric artist after buying a George Nelson modular bench with Girard upholstery at a 1986 auction in Oak Park, Illinois.

“We were the only bidder!” Joan says. “Since that time, Girard has become more well known and highly collectible.”

The Gands, who own a home in Riverwoods, Illinois, bought the Palm Springs Class 1 Historic Morse Residence (by Palmer & Krisel) in 2013.

“It had many large, white walls begging for art,” Joan says. “Sixteen years ago, we purchased one of Girard’s ‘environmental enrichment panels’ at the Palm Springs Modernism Show for our house in Riverwoods. We brought it here to see how it would look. The eye-catching simplicity of the graphic design was just what those walls needed. We started searching to buy more.”

Joan recalled a Girard exhibit at Chicago’s Merchandise Mart and called to find out what happened to the displayed items. From a collector/reseller in New York, the Gands purchased six more panels. They now have nine, three gracing their front hallway.