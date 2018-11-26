Alfonso Cuarón will be honored with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala for the film, Roma. The Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart and Entertainment Tonight and presented by American Express, will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs Jan. 3-14.

“Alfonso Cuarón’s latest feature Roma is a masterful achievement in filmmaking,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “Drawing upon his childhood memories, Cuarón has created an emotionally driven story about a family growing up in 1970s Mexico City. A film he not only directed, but also was a writer, producer, cinematographer and editor.”

Cuarón joins previously announced honorees Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy, Rami Malek and the film, Green Book. Past recipients of the Sonny Bono Visionary Award include filmmakers Danny Boyle, Michel Hazanavicius, Tom Hooper, Tom McCarthy, Richard Linklater and Quentin Tarantino. The award is named after the festival’s founder and former Palm Springs mayor, accorded to a filmmaker that breaks boundaries in the work.

The most personal project to date from Academy Award-winning director and writer Cuarón, Roma follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in Mexico City’s middleclass Roma neighborhood. Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst Mexico’s political turmoil of the 1970s. Produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media, Roma will launch globally on Netflix as well as theatrically around the world in December.

Cuarón is a two-time Academy Award winner who has written and directed a wide range of acclaimed films. He most recently won two Oscars for directing and editing the drama Gravity. Cuarón made his feature film directorial debut with Sólo con Tu Pareja (Love in the Time of Hysteria), and his American feature film debut with A Little Princess, a critically acclaimed adaptation of the beloved children’s book. His other credits include Great Expectations, Y Tu Mamá También, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Children of Men. He also produced Desierto and executive produced the documentary, This Changes Everything.