Alice + Olivia dropped a flower bomb on Fashion Week El Paseo Wednesday night (March 21) with a collection of equal parts aspiration and attainability.

In a nod to this sunny locale, palm print opened the show — a floor-length draped dress in white fabric with bold green leaves, followed by a breezy wide-leg pant and sheer wrap blouse, and a shift dress, all in matching fabric. Bright florals appeared in embroidery on denim flares and in delicate spray patterns on ruffled chiffon skirts.

Vibrancy dominated, captained by an ultra-modern neon coral that popped up in color-blocked kitten heels and made a serious statement in the form of an A-line lace midi skirt and, later, a supple deep-pocket duster coat with cropped sleeves, both of which will ease the cool-weather fall wardrobe into spring and summer.