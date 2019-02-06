That is significant. Now, you seem pretty spunky and honest. Tell me: What do you feel helped you through those darker moments?

I had several things going for me. I was always questioning things. I always had this weird, sort of distance, where I’d step outside of myself and say, “Well, that’s weird …” Something where you wouldn’t have that kind of perspective until you were an adult. I always said to myself, “There must be something better than this. This can’t be it. Surely this isn’t what life is supposed to be like.” I kept pushing. I kept questioning. I always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. And I always had good people around me who read a lot about the psychology around abuse, where it said, even if you had just one adult at some point in your life who said, “It’s going to be OK. You are a worthwhile person,” that that could make a difference. I had my Aunt Marion. She was a moral anchor. About the time I hit adolescence and could have done something really destructive, I got Little House … I was in a very safe environment. People always joke, “Nellie Oleson saved your life.” And I say, “Uh, yes she did.”

A saving grace in many ways?

Yes. The other thing you have when you come out of an abusive childhood, there’s all this anger and rage. Where do you go with it? Most people do turn it against themselves. But I go and get this job as Nellie where I’m yelling and screaming and smashing things all day. It was an incredible outlet for this dark side. Who gets that? I cannot imagine a more life-saving turn of events.