All Fired Up: How Ceramics Brought a Former Photog’s Life Into Focus

If you need to retool your outlook, get behind the wheel. If you want to learn a new language, ease your agitation, or create something lasting, get behind the wheel. Seeking a more like-minded inner circle? The wheel.

Joshua Tree–based ceramicist Elizabeth Eisenstein has discovered that the unhurried art form cultivates mindfulness. At her studio, ZZIEE Ceramics in Yucca Valley, she teaches others to slow down and drive their current frame of mind to a more thoughtful place by throwing inhibition, and clay, to the wind.

Classes, open to anyone age 16 and older, delve into hand building and wheel throwing. For those who attend, the byproduct of these sessions — a more intentional approach to life — is often unintentional.

Students mold the soft, wet clay between their fingers and palms or pull and guide it as the clay spins on the wheel, eventually fashioning their very own sculpture or vessel. Throughout the multiweek process, they pick up jargon that has them speaking in code. They slow their breathing and tune into their body, because what comes through their hands first takes shape within their being. When the kiln surrenders its load, they hold a showpiece that is wholly their own.

Some are refined: a smooth cylinder with a flared rim or one that folds over like origami. Others are awkward, even ugly. Enlightened makers usually choose to push beyond any initial disappointment, acknowledging a lopsided shape or an inconsistent glaze for the practice it provided.

“I was not a natural when I started,” Eisenstein shares. “But I clocked in the hours, and that’s really what it takes.” She encourages her students to try a new technique atop an aesthetic fail to fashion a vehicle for learning.