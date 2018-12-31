FRIDAY evening
Azúcar
I’ve made it my mission to discover the best dining spots around town. One of my favorites for lunch or dinner is Azúcar. Located inside the historic La Serena Villas, this farm-to-table restaurant hits all the marks: a killer menu, delicious drinks (get the blood orange margarita), and a Frida Kahlo wall — yup, that’s a thing. Continue the night at their rooftop lounge, Sugar High.
SATURDAY MORNING
Norma’s
Norma’s at Parker Palm Springs serves the best brunch in town, hands down. Walking through the hotel’s giant orange doors, you’re transported into a luxurious oasis. The restaurant welcomes every guest with a complimentary smoothie shot. Order something savory (huevos rancheros) and sweet (Waz-Za, a fruit-topped waffle).
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
SELF-GUIDED DOOR TOUR
Cruise through the Indian Canyons neighborhood in Palm Springs (preferably on a vintage bike) and check out the colorful doors. These entryways are begging to be noticed. Plus they’re great backdrops for spontaneous photo shoots.
SATURDAY EVENING
Evzin
With locations in Palm Desert and Palm Springs, Evzin offers Greek favorites with modern Middle Eastern, Spanish, and Moroccan influences. If you don’t order the Greek yogurt cheesecake, I’ll jump out of this magazine and hit you with it.
SUNDAY MORNING
The Pink Cabana
The on-site restaurant at Sands Hotel & Spa is easily the most Instagram-worthy venue to come on the scene in recent months, and it’s my go-to breakfast spot in Indian Wells. The Pink Cabana has a 1950s Racquet Club vibe and a fantastic menu. Go for the avocado toast or the chicken tagine batbout (the Moroccan version of a chicken salad sandwich). Don’t forget to snap pics!
SUNDAY AFTERNOON
Salvation Mountain
There’s no place in the world like Salvation Mountain. This man-made rainbow wonder has been featured in movies, magazines, and music videos; but seeing it in person is worth the hour-and-a-half drive. Located in Niland, near the Salton Sea, it was created by Leonard Knight, who sought to illustrate his faith with paint and clay.