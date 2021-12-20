Global Beats

When I founded the company, I wanted the opportunity to share my experience of finding great design by emerging artists around the world,” says Bob Allred of Allred Collaborative (formerly known as Juniper House). “Today, there is high-quality craftsmanship coming from Africa, and some of the best glass blowers are in China. There are also outstanding modern tile and upholstery designs from Mexico. It is exciting to find centuries-old, hand-crafted techniques being reinterpreted in modern design.”

Here, three companies from the Artisans and Designer Series celebrate individual skill, native materials, and design perspectives from across the globe.

WIID DESIGN

In 2013, Laurie Wiid van Heerden established this studio in his native Cape Town, South Africa, and has since been racking up design awards and accolades. One of the most sustainable materials in the world forms the basis of a number of pieces “that explore the notion of luxury” while pushing the boundaries of the material. The brand began experimenting with cork more than 11 years ago. A stream of innovative designs have secured its status as a means to creating high-end furniture, lighting, tableware, and collectible objects.