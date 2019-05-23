Stop the Stack

Primarily a collection of photography, the book is peppered with nuggets of wisdom from the once special consultant to The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art who is known for such quotes as, “There’s only one thing in life, and that’s the continual renewal of inspiration”; “Style — all who have it share one thing: originality”; and, “Prohibition. Insane idea. Try to keep me from taking a swallow of this tea and I’ll drink the whole pot.”

“Allure has been an inspiration in design and the way we lead our lives,” Hoskins affirms. One significant book kept in plain sight beats a stack of them every time. Next to the tome is Hoskins’ own work, a piece of studio pottery.