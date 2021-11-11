What’s Percolating in Idyllwild?

Lavender honey lattes and rose and bee pollen cinnamon swirls are enough to entice travelers to make a beeline up the "Hill" to a new "tiny mom and pop tea house." But the owners say the biggest draw to Alpaca Coffee & Tea is their one-year-old son, "Ollie", nicknamed the "CEO", who serves up so much joy that he has the community wrapped around him.

Jason Park and Grace Han, both in their 30s, launched their start-up at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown a year ago, but say they weren't afraid of the timing. "We figured there was no way to go but up." Now, they're adding more staff to keep up with demand.