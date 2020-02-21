Make Room for Creativity

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ALT SUMMIT PALM SPRINGS

Alt Summit’s move to Palm Springs four years ago has resulted in a significant jump in attendees.

“I was going to these conferences and they were often a lot of fun,” she recalls. “But my sisters who didn’t have kids at the time were, of course, not interested in going to a mom blog conference. We were at a family gathering and three of us were bloggers and I was telling them how much I loved going to these blogging conferences for mom bloggers. And they were like, ‘Well, we want to hear from design bloggers.’ And I was like ‘Yeah, there’s not a conference for design bloggers. We’re so well-connected in this community, let’s start one!’ That’s really what it was.”

According to Blair, “Altitude” was selected as the conference’s title because it was first held in the mountains in Salt Lake City. They also held two conferences in New York City, one in San Francisco. When Urquhart retired from the conference, Blair bought it from her in 2016 and moved it to Palm Springs. This upcoming conference will be its fourth year in Palm Springs and the 16th year overall.

“We moved to Palm Springs and our social shares went up by 30 percent because it was just so easy to photograph everything. We went from 700 attendees to 2,000 and branched out to additional hotels within Palm Springs because there’s so many cool places. We just love it,” says Blair.

Alt Summit will rotate its programming between the Ace Hotel & Swim Club, the Saguaro Palm Springs, and the Riviera hotel. There will be an art walk where 15 artists will showcase their murals and installations. At each conventional location, there will be sponsor booths and lounges meant for instructional purposes, such as teaching how to arrange flowers as well as photography workshops where attendees can take their cameras and learn new skills with props and food. According to Blair, the conference has become more business and content-focused.

“It’s really changed over the years for sure,” says Blair. “So I would say about half the classes are more kind of business-focused, and then the other half are about content — like photography and styling classes, things that help you create content and are just kind of inspiring. So it’s about half and half at this point.”