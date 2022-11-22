A Holiday Homecoming

“Everything gets a variant these days,” says Alton Brown, about his latest variety show tour, Beyond the Eats: The Holiday Variant, which stops Dec. 12 at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. “For me, the cross up of the holidays with food is just such a natural thing. Putting together a holiday-centric show for the family, a live show during the holidays, was the next evolution of the project as a whole.”

The two-time James Beard Award winner (Best TV Food Personality/Host for his Food Network series Good Eats in 2011 and Best Cookbook for I’m Just Here for the Food in 2003) launched his live variety show in 2013 at the McCallum — a natural progression for a theater major who got his start in cinematography before carving his niche as a science-minded culinary host on such shows as Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America, and Netflix’s recent reboot Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Brown There’s also a bit of song and dance, stand-up comedy, and audience participation.

A native Angeleno who now calls Georgia home, the 60-year-old enjoys spending time in Greater Palm Springs, so he says he’s eager to return to the McCallum. We caught up with Brown ahead of his performance in Palm Desert to hear about the Holiday Variant tour, his failed attempts at wooing women with homecooked meals in his college years, and his favorite spots to visit while he’s in town.

For tickets and more information, visit mccallumtheatre.com.