Michael Schwarting and Frances Campani searched for a home for 30 years.

That’s how long the two architects and New York Institute of Technology professors tried to find a suitable permanent location for Albert Frey’s Aluminaire House, a show house he produced in 1931 with the Architectural League of New York for the annual Exposition of Architecture and Allied Arts in New York.

As passionate stewards of the Aluminaire House, Schwarting and Campani joined other Frey fans in the desert community to move it permanently to Palm Springs, where it will complete the arc of the architect’s work.