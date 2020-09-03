Aluminaire House Finds Permanent Home in Palm Springs

After narrowing the choices for its final home in Palm Springs to two locations back in March before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Aluminaire House Foundation announced Sept. 3 that it has donated the historic Aluminaire House to the Palm Springs Art Museum where it will be part of the museum’s permanent collection.

The historically significant aluminum and metal prototype residence, designed by Albert Frey and A. Lawrence Kocher in 1931, will soon be located outside on the grounds of the museum. Pending final approvals from the City of Palm Springs, assembling the structure will begin in 2021.

“Palm Springs Art Museum has a long tradition of honoring Albert Frey, so donating the Aluminaire to be a part of their world-class collection was an obvious choice,” said Aluminaire House Foundation, California Chapter member Mark Davis. “We are thrilled that this structure, which we brought to Palm Springs three years ago, will soon be reassembled with private funds raised by the Aluminaire House Foundation, and be on permanent display outside of the museum.”

• READ NEXT: Aluminaire House Draws Closer to Palm Springs Home.