My Cup of Tea

“There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea.”

Henry James from “Portrait of a Lady”

The centuries-old tradition of afternoon tea has fallen out of popularity in recent decades, but Amanda’s Tea Room in Palm Desert is resurrecting the convivial practice of sharing the indulgence of a spot of tea, tea sandwiches, and a sweet or two with a friend or a group of friends.

Barbara Chavez, the proprietress of Amanda’s Tea Room and Boutique, has created a charming and relaxing tea room of antique furniture and “shabby chic” decor. She serves tea and sandwiches on her extensive collection of antique and family heirloom china that adds to the experience of bygone days.