Attending the black tie event featuring former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton were (from left): James Lawton, Daniela Heath, Ginny and Mike Sheehan, Dr. Mark and Caroline Sofonio, Robert Downing and Tracy Boomer.

PHOTOGRAPHS BY LORETTA VLACH

Ambassador John Bolton spoke at a black-tie event on November 2, 2017, held at the private residence of Dr. Mark and Caroline Sofonio at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells. Over 200 people attended to hear Ambassador Bolton speak as he provided significant insights with the current direction of our country, especially in relation to the international community. The Vintage Club

Former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton.

Peggy Cravens and Chrys Wallen.

Dr. Mark Sofonio and wife Caroline.