PHOTOGRAPHS BY LORETTA VLACH
Ambassador John Bolton spoke at a black-tie event on November 2, 2017, held at the private residence of Dr. Mark and Caroline Sofonio at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells. Over 200 people attended to hear Ambassador Bolton speak as he provided significant insights with the current direction of our country, especially in relation to the international community.
The Vintage Club
75001 Vintage Drive W
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-340-0500
thevintageclub.com
Reception for Ambassador John Bolton, Nov. 2, 2017 was last modified: December 28th, 2017 by