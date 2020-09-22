What to Watch at AmDocs 2020

With just about six weeks before the presidential election, the screening of Vote Neil at the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival starting Sept. 25 seems especially timely.

The filmmakers have put together an observational piece on Neil Rafferty, the first openly gay man to win a seat in the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018. Don’t let the election outcome spoil it. Even in 19 minutes the short film reveals painstakingly what it took to get there.

Vote Neil is among the films that Teddy Grouya, founder and festival director of AmDocs, has earmarked as must-see among more than 250 entries from 37 countries that are screening virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for late March, AmDocs has taken advantage of its own streaming service, DocsNow+, to keep the festival from cancelling and still offer a broad spectrum of films for consumers to enjoy at home or on their portable device.

The best part is for just $2.99 or the cost of subscribing to DocsNow+, you’ll be able to view films for 10 days starting Sept. 25. The streaming service will also allow AmDocs to continue virtual programming after the festival with a library of films and special screenings.

“We wanted all the films to have an opportunity to be seen,” Grouya says. “but because we believe in the integrity of the festival, that means the $2.99 is like a $225 all access pass.”

