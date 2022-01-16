Things to Do This Week, Jan. 17-24

Siwoo Kim is back to defend his title at The American Express, Jan. 19-23.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE AMERICAN EXPRESS
HUGH PANARO: Jan. 17-19
Hugh Panaro, best known for having played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, comes to the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater.
TEMALPAKH FARM MARKET OPENS: JAN. 18
The Tribe created Temalpakh Farm to grow healthy, organic food for its neighboring communities. The public is invited to join in the celebration at 1 p.m. at the farm, 1 Roberta Way in Coachella (south of Augustine Casino on Van Buren Street). Attendees will enjoy fresh smoothie samples, live music, raffles and giveaways.
THE DOO WOP PROJECT: JAN. 19
The Doo Wop Project’s six members bring their signature midcentury sound to popular tunes by contemporary artists like Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Worry not, doo wop purists. They also perform classics by The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
MID-CENTURY MODERNS: Jan. 19 - Feb. 19
The fabulous hits of ‘66 come to life in the delightful tale of a plucky Wisconsin widow who transforms from frump to fabulous when she finds herself at the center of modernity in Palm Springs. The play is the entertaining and comedic musical adventure of Maryann Popecky, who dreams of moving West to become a secretary!
THE AMERICAN EXPRESS: JAN. 19–23
Pro golfers compete for the title at La Quinta’s PGA West, and Maroon 5 and Brad Paisley are slated to perform outdoor concerts after play concludes.
CINDY WILLIAMS in ME, MYSELF AND SHIRLEY: jan. 20-22
Desert resident Cindy Williams, the star of "Laverne & Shirley", chats with us about working with Penny Marshall and auditioning for Star Wars prior to her one-woman show at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs.
THIRD THURSDAY COCKTAIL PARTY: JAN. 20
Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include macramé décor and statement earrings. ranchorelaxoca.com
SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE TURNS 25: JAN. 20
Stop by this El Paseo steakhouse in Palm Desert to raise a glass and mark their 25th anniversary starting at 4 p.m. with complimentary appetizers.
RAY ON MY MIND: JAN. 20
Equal parts concert and live biopic, this show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert weaves the story of Ray Charles’ life and career with renditions of the celebrated songs that became the foundations of soul music.
SEAN-PAUL & JULIANA FAY: JAN. 20–22 & 27–29
An 8-year-old Sean-Paul fell in love with sleight of hand after witnessing a performer make magic at a Cub Scouts Banquet. He and dancer Juliana Fay bring their captivating escapes and illusions to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
A TOAST TO STEVE LAWRENCE & EYDIE GORMÈ: JAN. 21
Broadway star Debbie Gravitte joins composer David Lawrence in honoring Lawrence’s parents, Emmy- and Grammy-awarding winning vocal duo Steve and Eydie, with a stirring tribute show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
MARGARITAWORLD: JAN. 21
Calling all Parrotheads! Waste away again at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella with this tribute to Jimmy Buffett.
CHRISTINE ANDREAS: JAN. 21–22
Christine Andreas has lived up to her high school superlatives — best actor and best musician — with a 45-year career on Broadway, television, and the stage. She appears at the Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs
GYPSY: JAN. 22
“Go Your Own Way” — as long as you’re headed to The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, where Stevie Nicks–lookalike Lisa McCormick and her band Gypsy perform fan favorites from Fleetwood Mac and Nicks’ solo career.
VANESSA WILLIAMS: JAN. 22
You’ve heard New York–born Vanessa Williams croon “Colors of the Wind” and “Save the Best for Last.” Catch her in person at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
THE BEST OF STAGE & SCREEN: JAN. 23
Founded in 1993, the Coachella Valley Symphony brings more than 50 SoCal locals and desert snowbirds together for stirring concerts at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theatre. This show centers film scores and Broadway classics.
MOD SQUAD VARIETY SHOW AT PS UNDERGROund: JAN.23
The Mod Squad Variety Show features 3 of the Coachella Valley’s top award-winning entertainers: Jeff Stewart & Francesca Amari on vocals, and Wayne Abravanel on piano and vocals. Paired with a secret 4-course brunch, free-flowing Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and bubbly ……the show is full of laughs and audience interaction.
JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA: JAN. 23
Visiting the McCallum Theatre from the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, this 15-piece orchestra celebrates the history, beauty, and improvisational spirit of jazz with compositions by Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, and other masters. mccallumtheatre.com
SECRET LIFE OF BEARS: JAN. 24
Carnivore ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant offers insights into the day-to-day work of preserving grizzly and black bear populations in this National Geographic Live! experience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
