Things to Do This Week, Jan. 17-24

HUGH PANARO: Jan. 17-19

Hugh Panaro, best known for having played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, comes to the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater.

TEMALPAKH FARM MARKET OPENS: JAN. 18

The Tribe created Temalpakh Farm to grow healthy, organic food for its neighboring communities. The public is invited to join in the celebration at 1 p.m. at the farm, 1 Roberta Way in Coachella (south of Augustine Casino on Van Buren Street). Attendees will enjoy fresh smoothie samples, live music, raffles and giveaways.

THE DOO WOP PROJECT: JAN. 19

The Doo Wop Project’s six members bring their signature midcentury sound to popular tunes by contemporary artists like Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Worry not, doo wop purists. They also perform classics by The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

MID-CENTURY MODERNS: Jan. 19 - Feb. 19

The fabulous hits of ‘66 come to life in the delightful tale of a plucky Wisconsin widow who transforms from frump to fabulous when she finds herself at the center of modernity in Palm Springs. The play is the entertaining and comedic musical adventure of Maryann Popecky, who dreams of moving West to become a secretary!

THE AMERICAN EXPRESS: JAN. 19–23

Pro golfers compete for the title at La Quinta’s PGA West, and Maroon 5 and Brad Paisley are slated to perform outdoor concerts after play concludes.