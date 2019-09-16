Legion of Fans

From the outside, American Legion Post No. 519 on Belardo Road looks like any other single story, square building in Palm Springs. But once you cross the asymmetrical entry and take a closer look around, you realize this is no ordinary space.

The post was founded in 1934 by World War I veterans including prominent Palm Springs resident Earl Coffman and was named in honor of Coffman’s son Owen, who was killed in action during World War II. After raising funds for a permanent location — the group had previously met at the Desert Inn — members enlisted renowned architects John Porter Clark and Albert Frey to design what was then called the War Memorial Building, which officially opened to veterans and their families on Jan. 3, 1948.