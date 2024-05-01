Amy Poehler Officiated This Wedding at Casa Cody in Palm Springs

Jordan and Katelin.
When two powerhouse TV and film producers join forces in love, you can bet their wedding is nothing short of a blockbuster event. And that’s what it was for Jordan and Katelin, whose Casa Cody wedding was a testament to their shared vision and unwavering partnership.
“Since we’re both producers and women, the engagement period was fantastic,” Jordan reports. “It was a very natural split of tasks. Katelin handled the big picture, aesthetic decisions, while I handled the music and playlists, the smaller logistics, and more budgetary questions.”
In search of a setting as vibrant as their love, the couple, drawn not only by its rich queer history but also the serene allure of the desert, found their oasis in Palm Springs.
Nestled in the heart of the city, Casa Cody served as the ultimate haven, radiating cozy, historic charm while guests lounged by the pool during the day, building up to the main event as the sun began to sink toward the mountains.
Their celebration embraced the laid-back vibes and colorful spirit of California, with an abundance of pink florals adorning the chuppah and complementing the property’s bountiful bougainvillea. The festivities were a lively cocktail of laughter and joy, with comedy icon Amy Poehler at the helm, officiating a ceremony filled with meaningful moments. “We had no idea what Amy had planned,” Katelin says. “It was beyond what we could have imagined.”
With the formalities behind the happy brides, it was time to let loose for a night of high-energy dancing, fueled by multitalented cover band The A-List. “If people weren’t on the dance floor, we would have died,” Jordan reports. “Our band was worth every penny and was the most complimented part of the evening by our guests.”
The pair just finished planning their honeymoon and will be jetting off to Mallorca and Barcelona this summer.
