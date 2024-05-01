Amy Poehler Officiated This Wedding at Casa Cody in Palm Springs

When two powerhouse TV and film producers join forces in love, you can bet their wedding is nothing short of a blockbuster event. And that’s what it was for Jordan and Katelin, whose Casa Cody wedding was a testament to their shared vision and unwavering partnership.

“Since we’re both producers and women, the engagement period was fantastic,” Jordan reports. “It was a very natural split of tasks. Katelin handled the big picture, aesthetic decisions, while I handled the music and playlists, the smaller logistics, and more budgetary questions.”