Dogged Determination

When her 85-pound bulldog, Sugar, hurt her back leg, DeAnn Lubell picked up the phone and called a vet clinic just a few minutes from her Yucca Valley home.

They couldn’t see her. “We’re so busy,” they told her. They suggested another veterinary practice. She called and received the same response. She tried several more vets she knew in the Coachella Valley. “Can’t take her.”

“So, I finally went online and asked a Morongo Basin group, ‘Does anyone have any recommendations?’” Lubell recalls, saying the responses were Victorville, Banning, Beaumont, and Loma Linda, and into L.A.

“Really, that far?” Lubell recalls. She took Sugar to a vet hospital in Beaumont, but the repeated rejection from the others stayed with her.

Lubell got back online and asked whether others had experienced the same problem. She was flooded with responses, some saying in some cases their pet died because they couldn’t find timely assistance