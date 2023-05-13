An “Anything Goes” Wedding at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club

“Chloe’s grandparents lived in Indian Wells when she was a kid, and she has a lot of fond memories there,” he continues. “Also, we’ve been to Coachella [festival] eight times and plan to keep going for as long as we can. When you’ve experienced desert sunsets, it’s pretty hard to imagine celebrating anywhere else.”

The rehearsal dinner took place at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, where guests got to feed the giraffes, and the weekend wrapped with a pool party and poolside DJ. “We had some leftover wedding cake, so we brought the cake out to the pool and a bunch of us enjoyed the leftovers fork-free,” Zack says.

“Anything goes” was the mantra for the weekend, which homed in on fun, family, and friends. A dear friend officiated. Another walked their pug, Penny, down the aisle. “We had friends design invites, build planters and disco balls, assist with florals, build the arch, and even offer to DJ,” Zack says. “We were so overwhelmed by all the love we felt.”