An “Anything Goes” Wedding at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club

San Diego's Zack & Chloe found love on an app, then in the desert.
Tinder was the magic touch for these San Diego lovebirds.
After five years together, Zack worked with a flower shop to surprise Chloe with those four little words while they were out for a walk with their dog. “The staff played ‘Harvest Moon’ by Neil Young on their speakers for us, and our photographer, a friend of ours, dressed up as a florist to hide before the ask,” Zack shares. The pair drove to the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs to celebrate — and that’s where they ultimately decided to tie the knot.
“Chloe’s grandparents lived in Indian Wells when she was a kid, and she has a lot of fond memories there,” he continues. “Also, we’ve been to Coachella [festival] eight times and plan to keep going for as long as we can. When you’ve experienced desert sunsets, it’s pretty hard to imagine celebrating anywhere else.”
The rehearsal dinner took place at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, where guests got to feed the giraffes, and the weekend wrapped with a pool party and poolside DJ. “We had some leftover wedding cake, so we brought the cake out to the pool and a bunch of us enjoyed the leftovers fork-free,” Zack says.
“Anything goes” was the mantra for the weekend, which homed in on fun, family, and friends. A dear friend officiated. Another walked their pug, Penny, down the aisle. “We had friends design invites, build planters and disco balls, assist with florals, build the arch, and even offer to DJ,” Zack says. “We were so overwhelmed by all the love we felt.”
“The desert has always been an escape for us — a place to let loose, unwind, put away our worries for a few days, and enjoy the people that we’re with. It was an ideal place for our wedding.”
