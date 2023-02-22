An Original Color Scheme Recalls This Kitchen’s 1970s Roots

THE BACKSTORY

“I discovered Canyon Estates in February 2017 when I was in town from L.A. to work the Christopher Kennedy Compound Modernism Week Showhouse for my Santa Barbara Umbrella client,” says marketing and PR executive Nancy Joseph. “I got lost one day in the 70-plus-acre neighborhood and thought, ‘If I ever move to Palm Springs, this is where I will live.’ Fast forward, and here I am! Christopher became my first local design client, and he was my ‘design coach’ for the restoration of my home, encouraging me to interject color to my monochromatic palette, which I did primarily through my art choices. Now I work with Palm Desert design firm Fig + Nash, who, with their sophisticated design sensibilities, continue to inform my ‘modern classic’ style.”

WHY SHE LOVES IT

“Canyon Estates by architect Charles Du Bois offered several kitchen color packages. I wanted the white on white. The previous owners only used the home a few weeks each year, and, by the almost-new working condition of the original GE electric cooktop and double wall oven, I suspect they dined out when they were here. It was a clean slate.”